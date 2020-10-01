MONKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information in the case of two horses that were fatally shot in Harford County last week.
The horses named Chantilly “Tilly” Lace and Hey Kid were shot late Thursday night at a farm in Monkton. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as a targeted incident.
Charles Grimmel, who owns the property where the shooting happened, told WJZ earlier this week the horses, a show pony and an off-track racehorse, belonged to his girlfriend.
“She’s very distraught over it,” he said.
Last week, someone shot and killed Tilly and Hey Kid. Help us find the culprit, and bring them to justice!
If your tip leads to an arrest and conviction, it could be worth $2,000. pic.twitter.com/Y01Z5T5qPH
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 1, 2020
Anyone with information should submit a tip online at harfordsheriff.com/wanted or p3tips.com or call Harford Crime Stoppers at 1-888-540-8477.