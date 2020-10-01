ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As schools continue to debate when to reopen for in-person learning, Gov. Larry Hogan said “there really is no excuse for not trying to bring kids back” into the classroom.

Hogan made the comments Thursday afternoon during a news conference in which officials announced child care providers can return to normal capacity as health metrics improve.

HOGAN NEWS CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS:

The governor said what he’s been hearing from teachers is different than what education union leaders are calling for regarding a return to in-person instruction.

“We’ve been visiting schools all across the state where teachers are back in public schools, and they are teaching kids and the teachers are very enthused and excited to be back in there with their kids,” Hogan said. “And I hear from teachers every day, who are dying to get back in the classroom but the union obviously has taken a pretty strong position that in many cases they don’t want to go back really ever until this whole thing is gone.”

Despite Hogan’s comments, teachers remain concerned about reopening schools too early.

“Their anxiety levels and stress levels are through the roof,” said Teresa McCulloh of the Carroll County Education Association. “We are concerned with masking, the cleaning and sanitizing and maintaining the six-foot social distancing.”

Hundreds of teachers in the county have submitted personal and medical leave requests, leading to a teacher shortage. In Baltimore City, more than 400 city schools employees are facing layoffs.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.