CORONAVIRUS IN MD:No New Deaths Reported For First Time Since March
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMStar Trek: Discovery
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Joe Flacco, Local TV, New York Jets, NFL, Talkers

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey. (WJZ) — Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco briefly took over for an injured Sam Darnold during Thursday night’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

The Jets signed Flacco, 35, to a deal this offseason.

He hadn’t played in a game since October 2019, when he started for the Broncos.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 01: Joe Flacco #5 of the New York Jets throws against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Flacco, who underwent neck surgery in April, was activated Thursday for the first time this season.

He threw just one pass for five yards before Darnold returned to action.

Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl in 2013. During that playoff run, he threw for 1,140 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

During his time in Baltimore, Flacco led the Ravens to a 96-67 regular-season record and four playoff appearances. He tallied 31,661 passing yards and 177 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Ravens.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply