EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey. (WJZ) — Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco briefly took over for an injured Sam Darnold during Thursday night’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.
The Jets signed Flacco, 35, to a deal this offseason.
He hadn’t played in a game since October 2019, when he started for the Broncos.
Flacco, who underwent neck surgery in April, was activated Thursday for the first time this season.
He threw just one pass for five yards before Darnold returned to action.
Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl in 2013. During that playoff run, he threw for 1,140 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.
During his time in Baltimore, Flacco led the Ravens to a 96-67 regular-season record and four playoff appearances. He tallied 31,661 passing yards and 177 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Ravens.