BEL AIR, MD. (WJZ) – One man is dead after an early morning crash on US Route 40 in Harford County on Thursday.
State troopers responded to US Route 40 at MD Route 7 in Aberdeen for a report of a multi-vehicle crash at around 5:10 a.m.
Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on US Route 40 that claimed the life of a man in Harford County.
Police said Gregg Wood, 57, of Joppa, was stopped on his motorcycle at the traffic light on eastbound Route 40 at Route 7 when the driver of a 2001 Dodge minivan failed to stop and struck the motorcycle.
The minivan driver stayed at the scene, and no charges have been filed yet pending the result of an investigation.
Troopers are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101. The investigation is continuing.