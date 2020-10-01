Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland unemployment claims jumped back up by more than 6,000, just over 15,000 claims were filed last week.
Nationally, another 837,000 Americans filed for initial unemployment claims last week, slightly down from the week before.
The week’s figures do not include updated numbers from California. The state paused processing initial claims for two weeks, so the labor department had to estimate its numbers.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – September 26, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|89
|23
|0
|28
|1
|Anne Arundel
|520
|167
|0
|274
|12
|Baltimore City
|1,116
|443
|0
|453
|22
|Baltimore County
|1,345
|548
|0
|552
|33
|Calvert
|78
|16
|0
|39
|1
|Caroline
|30
|6
|0
|12
|1
|Carroll
|145
|50
|0
|61
|4
|Cecil
|160
|50
|0
|38
|1
|Charles
|170
|69
|0
|84
|4
|Dorchester
|43
|12
|0
|11
|1
|Frederick
|231
|72
|0
|131
|7
|Garrett
|28
|10
|0
|9
|0
|Harford
|250
|58
|0
|98
|4
|Howard
|244
|88
|0
|126
|5
|Kent
|28
|5
|0
|4
|0
|Montgomery
|928
|345
|0
|424
|18
|Non – Maryland
|584
|541
|0
|259
|12
|Prince George’s
|1,916
|752
|0
|503
|23
|Queen Anne’s
|36
|9
|0
|15
|1
|Somerset
|21
|7
|0
|11
|1
|St. Mary’s
|56
|26
|0
|26
|2
|Talbot
|22
|5
|0
|13
|1
|Unknown
|54
|8
|0
|5
|1
|Washington
|236
|68
|1
|58
|2
|Wicomico
|149
|58
|0
|44
|0
|Worcester
|42
|19
|0
|31
|2
|Totals by Type:
|8,521
|3,455
|1
|3,309
|159
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|8,521
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|6,923
|Total New UI Claims:
|15,444