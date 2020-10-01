CORONAVIRUS IN MD:785 New Cases, No New Deaths Reported As State Passes 125K Total Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland unemployment claims jumped back up by more than 6,000, just over 15,000 claims were filed last week.

Nationally, another 837,000 Americans filed for initial unemployment claims last week, slightly down from the week before.

The week’s figures do not include updated numbers from California. The state paused processing initial claims for two weeks, so the labor department had to estimate its numbers.

View a county-by-county breakdown below.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – September 26, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims EB Claims
Allegany 89 23 0 28 1
Anne Arundel 520 167 0 274 12
Baltimore City 1,116 443 0 453 22
Baltimore County 1,345 548 0 552 33
Calvert 78 16 0 39 1
Caroline 30 6 0 12 1
Carroll 145 50 0 61 4
Cecil 160 50 0 38 1
Charles 170 69 0 84 4
Dorchester 43 12 0 11 1
Frederick 231 72 0 131 7
Garrett 28 10 0 9 0
Harford 250 58 0 98 4
Howard 244 88 0 126 5
Kent 28 5 0 4 0
Montgomery 928 345 0 424 18
Non – Maryland 584 541 0 259 12
Prince George’s 1,916 752 0 503 23
Queen Anne’s 36 9 0 15 1
Somerset 21 7 0 11 1
St. Mary’s 56 26 0 26 2
Talbot 22 5 0 13 1
Unknown 54 8 0 5 1
Washington 236 68 1 58 2
Wicomico 149 58 0 44 0
Worcester 42 19 0 31 2
Totals by Type: 8,521 3,455 1 3,309 159
Total Regular UI Claims: 8,521
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 6,923
Total New UI Claims: 15,444

 

