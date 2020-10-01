COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Thirteen University of Maryland College Park athletics coaches and Athletic Director Damon Evans have volunteered to take additional pay cuts of up to 10%, the university said Thursday.
All of the coaches who get supplemental pay will take the additional pay cuts.
The coaches who will be taking the pay cuts include:
- Sasho Cirovski (men’s soccer)
- Brenda Frese (women’s basketball)
- Michael Locksley (football)
- Missy Meharg (field hockey)
- Cathy Reese (women’s lacrosse)
- John Tillman (men’s lacrosse)
- Mark Turgeon (men’s basketball)
- Matt Brady (assistant men’s basketball)
- Deandre Hayes (assistant men’s basketball)
- Orlando Ranson (assistant men’s basketball)
- George Helow (assistant football)
- Jon Hoke (assistant football)
- Scottie Montgomery (assistant football)
The cuts, according to the athletic department, are on up of temporary salary reductions all campus employees making more than $150,000 will see. Those cuts were announced last month as part of the university’s plan to address a $292 million coronavirus-related revenue shortfall.
