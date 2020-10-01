MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating after a thief or thieves rammed a vehicle into a Maryland gun shop and stole multiple guns.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a burglar alarm at JMJ Firearms north of Mechanicsville just after 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officials later learned the person or people rammed a black Ford Expedition into the rear wall of the gun shop and then stole numerous guns.
The vehicle used in the burglary was reported stolen in Charles County, the sheriff’s office said.
Officials did not say how many guns were stolen.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said a reward of up to $10,000 is available for information in the case.
ATF & @firstsheriff are seeking info about the identity of person(s) who rammed a vehicle into JMJ Firearms in Mechanicsville, MD, stealing numerous firearms. Also seek tips about location of the firearms. ATF, @NSSF offering up to $10,000 reward for info https://t.co/3tMlQlm4el pic.twitter.com/PNPHQIGdPA
— ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) October 1, 2020
On Facebook, the store thanked customers for their patience, adding all customer and consignment guns were in a safe and vault and not taken.
Anyone with information should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or ATFTips@atf.gov, the sheriff’s office at 301-475-4200 extension 71996 or St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333.