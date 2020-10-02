Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man was injured in an overnight shooting in southwest Baltimore, city police said.
Officers responded to an area hospital just before 1:15 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they reportedly found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Police said the shooting happened in the area of Ramsey and South Bruce streets.
The victim is expected to survive.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.