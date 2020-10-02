ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Board of Education will host two special virtual meetings next week to talk about options for bringing students and teachers back into the classroom.
On Monday, Superintendent George Arlotto is set to outline the school system’s hybrid reopening plan at a meeting that will start at 5 p.m.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The following day, the board will hear about two plans focused on getting high school athletes back on the field, the school system said.
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan and state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon announced high school sports could resume on October 7. Anne Arundel County would start later than that date since rules require 20 days between the first day of practice and the first competition, officials said.
The school board’s normal meeting scheduled for Wednesday is set to continue as planned.
To learn more about how to submit public testimony ahead of the meetings, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.