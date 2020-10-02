BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The suspect in a “disgusting” attack involving a brick in south Baltimore in August has been arrested, city police confirmed Friday.
Kenneth Burke, 69, was arrested at his home on West Conway Street Friday morning, police said. He was taken to Central Booking and has been charged with first-degree attempted murder.
Police said Burke confessed to the attack and said he knew the victim.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Baltimore Brick Attack: Victim In ‘Disgusting’ Video Identified; Suspect Still Sought
- Video Shows ‘Depraved’ Attack Of Man Hit By Brick In Baltimore; Police Searching For Victim, Suspect
The attack happened on August 30 in the Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood. Police said a witness reported hearing a loud argument between two men in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street around 6:30 p.m.
One of the men walked away, at which point the other man picked up two bricks and hit him in the back of the head before running away, officials said.
“It happened so fast,” one witness, who did not want to be identified, told WJZ at the time. “When I saw him running I thought he was running to talk to the guy.”
On Instagram, Councilman Eric Costello condemned the attack.
“It should go without saying that the complete depravity to human life illustrated in this video is absolutely disgusting and should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Costello wrote in a post accompanying the video.
The victim reportedly told police he suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!
time to stone that prick
Bet anything that the guy arrested has a long history of arrests and convictions and was let out over and over again, to have a second ( or tenth ) chance. … typical Baltimore system…