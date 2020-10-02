Comments
STERLING, Va. (WJZ) — Officials seized thousands of prohibited bongs from a cargo shipment at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said.
The bongs had been shipped from China to an address in Los Angeles County, California, earlier in September. Customs officers examined the shipment on September 8, the agency said in a news release, though they did not provide details about why the bongs were not seized at that time or how they ended up at Dulles.
According to the agency, it’s against federal law to import drug paraphernalia.
In total, officials seized 8,387 glass and silicone pipes and bongs in 41 separate boxes. The contents were appraised at $142,495.