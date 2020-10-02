BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Bowie State University police officer has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly pushing a student down a set of stairs during an incident that happened last week on the school’s campus.

A video that surfaced on social media appears to show a Bowie State University student being pulled down a set of stairs by a University police officer.

Moments before, the video appears to show the officer grabbing a man’s arm with a woman following behind.

University officials said, on September 23, police were called for a noise complaint.

They said one student made remarks that were perceived as aggressive and weren’t complying.

“The young man refused to provide a Bowie State ID and could not immediately be identified as a Bowie student,” a University official said.

He was later detained but was not charged. Now, the University has launched an investigation into what happened.

“We have enlisted the Maryland State Police to complete this review. To ensure the integrity of the police department, I have recommended that an outside agency conduct an independent investigation,” a University official said.

The officer was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

The University president said the school is moving forward and working to unite the campus community.