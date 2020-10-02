CORONAVIRUS IN MD:712 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man died following a shooting near the University of Maryland College Park campus Thursday evening, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 4800 block of Berwyn House Road. When officers got to the scene, they found the man in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, Christopher Ryan Harrison, of Camp Springs, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The department said detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information should call police at 301-516-2512, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at pgcrimesolvers.com or using the P3 Tips app.

