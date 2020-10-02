ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Montgomery County said Friday that the coyote involved in a series of attacks in Rockville tested positive for rabies.
Officials said it happened in the area of College Gardens, Woodley Gardens and King Farm.
In the series of attacks, a 59-year-old woman and her dog, a 39-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were bitten by the coyote.
All three victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment and have since been released with non-life-threatening injures.
Officers eventually found the coyote and put it down.
Montgomery County public health officials would like to talk to anyone who may have had contact with the coyote to discuss the type of contact and any future actions or treatments that may be needed. When left untreated, rabies is fatal in humans.