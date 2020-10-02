CORONAVIRUS IN MD:712 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Harford County, Local TV, restaurant grants, Talkers

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County restaurants impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to apply for grants to help them cover their expenses.

The application period for the $10,000 grants begins Wednesday morning, with funds being able to cover rent payments, upgrades for social distancing and carryout service and other expenses. Money will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

In a news release, the county said the funding came from the federal CARES Act.

To learn more or to apply, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply