BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County restaurants impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to apply for grants to help them cover their expenses.
The application period for the $10,000 grants begins Wednesday morning, with funds being able to cover rent payments, upgrades for social distancing and carryout service and other expenses. Money will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
In a news release, the county said the funding came from the federal CARES Act.
To learn more or to apply, click here.
