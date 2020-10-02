CORONAVIRUS IN MD:712 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With just under three months left in 2020, Baltimore’s homicide rate is down slightly from a record-setting year in 2019, the city’s police department said Friday.

As of Friday morning, there have been 250 homicides in the city, down seven from the same point last year.

The city’s homicide numbers have slowed from earlier this year; in June, the city was outpacing last year’s rate.

Non-fatal shootings are down 46 from the same point last year; so far, Baltimore has seen 554 in 2020.

Last year, Baltimore recorded 348 homicides, breaking the city’s record for per capita killings. For the past five years in a row, the city has seen at least 300 homicides annually.

