WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers on Friday sent words of support and encouragement to President Donald Trump following the news he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Twitter, Gov. Larry Hogan wrote, “Yumi and I are wishing President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and our prayers are with them both.”
Sen. Ben Cardin wished the Trumps “good health and a speedy recovery,” adding “This virus doesn’t care about where you live or who you support.”
The president tweeted early Friday morning that he and the first lady tested positive for the virus and “will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”
Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for the virus, Pence’s press secretary said.
