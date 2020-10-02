Joe Flacco Sees Playing Time For Jets After Injury To Sam DarnoldFormer Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco briefly took over for an injured Sam Darnold during Thursday night's matchup between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

NFL Week 4 AFC East Picks: 'If Miami Can Win Turnover Battle, Could Pull Upset' Against Seahawks Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Seahawks travel across the country to face the Dolphins and that could trip them up says SportsLine analyst Kenny White.

UMD Coaches, Athletic Director Volunteer To Take Up To 10 Percent Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Budget DeficitThirteen University of Maryland College Park athletics coaches and Athletic Director Damon Evans have volunteered to take additional pay cuts of up to 10%, the university said Thursday.

Baffert Goes For 8th Preakness Win Without Valued AssistantEach time Bob Baffert won a big race over the past two decades with assistant Jimmy Barnes by his side, the two would share a moment and embrace. When Authentic won the Kentucky Derby, that wasn't possible.