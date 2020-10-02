Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — The next time you’re at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and just need a couple of minutes to relax, you can now unwind in a private rest and workstation room.
The new “Minutes Suites” launched Thursday at the airport. They include daybeds, a TV, workstation and WiFi, the airport said.
Five new units are available in Concourse C. Rates begin at $45 for one hour and increase to $165 for an eight-hour stay.
Minute Suites are new to the Baltimore/Washington, D.C., areas, though there are multiple airports with the suites, including Philadelphia International Airport.