BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A unique partnership is hoping now more than ever to inspire kids to disconnect from their devices and pick up a book instead.
The National Aquarium and the Enoch Pratt Free Library are bringing back the “Read To Reef” program.
For all of October, children in fifth grade and younger can request a bookmark and books by calling their local library branch. After reading five aquatic or conservation-themed books, students will then get free admission to the aquarium for themselves and up to four guests.
Since the program started in 2016, 12,000 students have read more than 60,000 books.