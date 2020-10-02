CORONAVIRUS IN MD:712 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Enoch Pratt Free Library, Local TV, National Aquarium, Read to Reef program, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A unique partnership is hoping now more than ever to inspire kids to disconnect from their devices and pick up a book instead.

The National Aquarium and the Enoch Pratt Free Library are bringing back the “Read To Reef” program.

For all of October, children in fifth grade and younger can request a bookmark and books by calling their local library branch. After reading five aquatic or conservation-themed books, students will then get free admission to the aquarium for themselves and up to four guests.

Since the program started in 2016, 12,000 students have read more than 60,000 books.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply