BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL Officials Union has filed a complaint directed at Ravens head coach John Harbaugh after he pulled down his mask while arguing with an official in Monday night’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The NFL Officials Union is reportedly demanding action against Harbaugh.
Could Ravens’ John Harbaugh Be Fined For Taking Off Mask To Yell At Ref During MNF Game Against Chiefs?
Five coaches have been fined $100,000 for mask violations this season. Harbaugh would not say if he’s been contacted by the league.
“To think in a three-hour competitive environment, you know, especially when you’re yelling, that your mask isn’t gonna fall down or whatever for five or ten seconds, so I think that’d be, I don’t think anybody could be held to that standard,” Harbaugh said earlier in the week.
Harbaugh added that he and the team will “continue to do our best” to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions put in place by the league.