CORONAVIRUS IN MD:No New Deaths Reported For First Time Since March
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– President Trump announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House physician confirmed the positive tests, and says the president and first lady are doing well and staying at home.

The president says he and the first lady will begin their quarantine immediately.

This comes after top White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus on Thursday evening.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on this developing story.

 

