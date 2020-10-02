BALTIMORE (WJZ)– President Trump announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
The White House physician confirmed the positive tests, and says the president and first lady are doing well and staying at home.
The president says he and the first lady will begin their quarantine immediately.
This comes after top White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus on Thursday evening.
Stay with WJZ for the latest on this developing story.