BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens-Steelers matchup originally scheduled for October 25 has been moved to November 1, the NFL announced Friday afternoon.
The decision came after a game between Pittsburgh and the Tennessee Titans was postponed due to multiple Titans players testing positive for COVID-19, CBS News reports.
The Ravens’ bye week will now happen one week earlier in Week 7.
During a news conference Friday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said he hadn’t given the decision too much thought but said teams need to be flexible given the circumstances.
“You just don’t worry about it, you go out and play it out however it plays out, and I do believe and understand the league has the best interest at heart,” he said.
Coach Harbaugh on the schedule change: pic.twitter.com/vSBDfKoZYw
Two more Titans players tested positive Friday, CBS Pittsburgh reported, citing a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Steelers-Titans game has been rescheduled for October 25 at 1 p.m.
Both games will air on WJZ.
