BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday the indictment of 19 alleged gang members, including a Baltimore rapper allegedly linked to the murder of a former Baltimore basketball star.

Frosh said the leader of the alleged gang was Xavier Johnson, a Baltimore rapper known as Lor X.

An investigation led authorities to stash houses in Baltimore where they found guns, heroin and nine kilos of fentanyl, according to Frosh.

“Johnson would direct members to rent apartments that served as the enterprises’ drug stash locations,” Frosh said.

The indictment connects Johnson to the 2019 murder of Gerald Brown, a former basketball star from Baltimore.

“Mr. Johnson directed Mr. Brown to rent an apartment for the use of the enterprise,” Frosh said.

The indictment does not bring murder charges against any members of the organization but charges Johnson with drug kingpin and with managing a criminal gang.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, Maryland State Police, Office of the Attorney General and Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office all partnered together to work on this case.

WJZ spoke to Johnson’s attorney who declined to comment but confirmed his client’s court date is in December.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on October 1, 2020.