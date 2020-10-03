CORONAVIRUS LATESTWhite House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:5-Year-Old, Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police, apple leaf court, Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a 5-year-old child was found dead in Pasadena early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court around 8:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the child who, “had suffered from apparent trauma.”

The suspect in the incident fled the scene but was taken into custody in another state.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

No further information has been provided at this time.

CBS Baltimore Staff

