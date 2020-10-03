Comments
PASADENA, MD (WJZ)- Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after a 5-year-old child is found dead in the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court in Pasadena.
Officers responded to the area around 8:15a.m. this morning where they found the child who had suffered from an apparent trauma.
The suspect in the incident had fled the scene but was taken into custody in another state.
Police say there is no public safety threat at this time and the investigation is still extremely active and hope to provide more details this afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook