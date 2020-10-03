QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — All westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are now reopened after police activity, according to the MDTA said.
The MDTA reported that all westbound lanes were closed around 10 a.m. due to police activity.
AVOID Bay Bridge. Two left WB lanes remain closed for police activity. No threat to public safety. 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726). #mdtraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) October 3, 2020
At one point, westbound backups were about 6.5 miles, the MDTA said.
Both eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge reopened sooner than the westbound, with delays about three miles.
BAY BRIDGE UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on WB bridge. We thank our motorists and surrounding community for their patience as 1st responders and MDTA Police safely resolved the incident. #MDShorebound #mdtraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) October 3, 2020