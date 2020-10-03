CORONAVIRUS LATESTWhite House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern
By CBS Baltimore Staff
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — All westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are now reopened after police activity, according to the MDTA said.

The MDTA reported that all westbound lanes were closed around 10 a.m. due to police activity.

At one point, westbound backups were about 6.5 miles, the MDTA said.

Both eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge reopened sooner than the westbound, with delays about three miles.

