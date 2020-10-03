Comments
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a man was injured in an overnight shooting in Rosedale.
Police were called just after midnight to the unit block of Aspinwood Way for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the lower body while in the 9700 block of Pulaski Highway earlier in the night.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.
