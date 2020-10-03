Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are investigating after two men were seriously injured in a shooting in Columbia on Saturday night.
Police were called to the 5600 block of Cedar Lane just before 8:30 p.m. for a report that two people had been shot outside.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to Shock Trauma with serious injures.
Detectives are looking into whether the involved parties were known to one another.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Howard County Police immediately.