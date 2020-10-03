CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Said To Be Improving But Next 48 Hours Will Be 'Critical', Chief Of Staff Says
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    03:05 AMEntertainment Tonight
    04:00 AMThe World is Yours
    04:30 AMOn the Spot
    05:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    06:00 AMNew Psalmist Church
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, COlumbia, Double Shooting, Howard County, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are investigating after two men were seriously injured in a shooting in Columbia on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Cedar Lane just before 8:30 p.m. for a report that two people had been shot outside.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Shock Trauma with serious injures.

Detectives are looking into whether the involved parties were known to one another.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Howard County Police immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply