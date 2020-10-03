ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw 597 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, the state’s Department of Health reported Saturday morning.

As of Saturday, the state has recorded 126,819 cases of COVID-19 and 3,813 deaths.

Hospitalizations from the virus remained stable Saturday, with 323 people hospitalized in Maryland.

The positivity rate increased slightly, from 2.93% to 2.98%. Maryland has seen a total of 2,688,866 coronavirus tests conducted, of which 1,522,906 have come back negative.

Maryland officials are reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

A breakdown of cases:

By County

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 492 (23)

Anne Arundel – 10,323 (240) 12*

Baltimore City – 15,898 (469) 17*

Baltimore County – 18,285 (609) 23*

Calvert – 1,001 (27) 1*

Caroline – 662 (7)

Carroll – 2,000 (123) 3*

Cecil – 1,118 (34) 1*

Charles – 2,841 (99) 2*

Dorchester – 613 (10)

Frederick – 4,175 (125) 8*

Garrett – 76 (1)

Harford – 3,124 (72) 4*

Howard – 5,217 (117) 6*

Kent – 308 (22) 2*

Montgomery – 22,893 (809) 40*

Prince George’s – 29,905 (805) 23*

Queen Anne’s – 677 (25) 1*

St. Mary’s – 1,337 (57)

Somerset – 295 (4)

Talbot – 577 (6)

Washington – 1,857 (39)

Wicomico – 2,056 (49)

Worcester – 1,089 (29) 1*

Residential data is not available for 12 people who died.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 4,751

10-19: 10,858 (2)

20-29: 24,012 (23) 1*

30-39: 22,859 (48) 6*

40-49: 20,196 (123) 3*

50-59: 18,490 (312) 15*

60-69: 12,368 (628) 13*

70-79: 7,374 (947) 28*

80+: 5,911 (1,728) 78*

Age data is not available 2 deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 39,985 (1,559) 54*

Asian: 2,395 (145) 6*

White: 32,140 (1,614) 72*

Hispanic: 27,257 (441) 128

Other: 5,828 (41)

Racial demographics are not available for 19,214 patients and 13 deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 66,904 (1,864) 75*

Male: 59,915 (1,949) 69*

