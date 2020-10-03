BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Shop owners in Fells Point held sidewalk sales Saturday in an effort to remind residents to support small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What it does is remind folks the importance of supporting small businesses,” Claudia Towles, Owner of Amuse Toys, said.

As restaurants continue to serve customers in parklets, the stores moved to the sidewalks.

Over 50 businesses in Fells Point opened their doors and brought their merchandise outside for a sidewalk sale.

“We’re all independent shops down here, and we support our community,” Dora Zimmerman, Owner of Ten Thousand Villages, said.

This is now the second sidewalk sale- the first was back in early September, and each time, the event has brought in foot traffic and sales.

“Last month when we had the first one it was just amazing,” Zimmerman said. “Our traffic increased by… doubled, and sales the same way.”

“Sometimes bringing it outside is a way for folks who might not be comfortable to come inside to see and shop and support small businesses,” Towles said.

Shop owners said they hope to keep the outside service going once the pandemic is under control.

