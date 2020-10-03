BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey cashed in big this week, signing a five-year, $98.75 million extension. But the 24-year-old said his dad will still be watching over his finances.
Humphrey said, when the team was in Houston, linebacker Matthew Judon ordered a pizza from Domino’s on his account. His dad took note.
“My dad is still going to be on me,” Humphrey said. “Shoot, he calls me, Judon ordered a pizza on my account from Houston, and he was like, ‘Hey, I saw a charge from Domino’s in Houston.’ So, he’s always looking at my financials.”
Humphrey added that if he splurges, his dad will, “probably be trying to get me to take it back.”
Humphrey was the Ravens’ first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the 16th overall pick.
He has played in 49 games, racking up 150 tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
