By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Missing Persons, Montgomery County Police, Talkers

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Silver Spring woman and her 9-year-old daughter.

Ashley Spicer, 35, and her daughter, Israel Burks, 9, were recently reported missing.

Police say Spicer and Israel moved from their Cameron Street home and their current whereabouts are unknown.

Photo Courtesy Of Montgomery County Police Department.

Spicer did not communicate her future plans with Israel’s father, police say.

The two were last seen together on August 30 in the Bethesda area.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately.

