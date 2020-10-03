Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police responded to the 2400 block of East Preston Street around 1:17a.m. Saturday where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Homicide detectives have not released a potential motive or any suspect information in this fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
