CORONAVIRUS LATESTWhite House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 7:00PM
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday morning in south Baltimore.

Police were called just after 9 a.m. to the unit block of Conkling Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply