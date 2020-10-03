Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday morning in south Baltimore.
Police were called just after 9 a.m. to the unit block of Conkling Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.