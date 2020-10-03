BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens rookie wide receiver Devin Duvernay captured the attention of fans across the NFL after he scored the first kickoff return touchdown of the season on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.
He even got a shoutout from actor Matthew McConaughey, a University of Texas alum, where Duvernay played his collegiate ball.
“steal of the draft,” McConaughey tweeted after watching Duvernay’s return on Monday Night Football.
steal of the draft @Dev_Duv5 @Ravens
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) September 29, 2020
McConaughey is often seen on the sidelines at Texas Longhorns games to cheer on his alma mater.
Known for his ability to make big plays, Duvernay was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.
Over the course of his career at Texas, Duvernay had 176 receptions, over 2,400 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said this week that a larger role may be awaiting Duvernay.
The Ravens take on The Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 4. You can catch all the action right here on WJZ!