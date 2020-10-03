CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center After Contracting COVID-19
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment of COVID-19.

Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said President Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as he updates the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital Saturday morning.

President Trump was admitted Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

While Conley said the president is not currently on oxygen, he refused to say whether the president had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning.

He said that President Trump’s symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion, “are now resolving and improving.”

“He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” said another doctor, Sean Dooley.

