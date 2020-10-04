CORONAVIRUS LATEST471 New Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Is Back Over 3%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:07 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:07 AMThe Listener
    03:07 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    03:37 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in southwest Baltimore Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Poplar Grove Street around 9:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

There they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Police learned the man was approached by two armed suspects who shot the victim.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply