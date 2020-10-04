Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in southwest Baltimore Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Poplar Grove Street around 9:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.
There they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in serious condition.
Police learned the man was approached by two armed suspects who shot the victim.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.