THURMONT, MD. (WJZ) — Fire and rescue units responded to a fire in Thurmont early Sunday morning.
The units were called at around 8:02 a.m. to a house fire in the 20th block of Meadow Lane in Thurmont to find heavy fire showing from an attached garage with extension into the house.
It took around 45 firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control and another 90 minutes to extinguish hotspots and perform overhaul, officials said.
Two adults, a child and three dogs evacuated before the fire department arrived. Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.
Two fire department members were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office conducted the investigation and determined the cause to be discarded cooking materials. Damage is estimated at $100,000.