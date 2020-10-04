BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Sunday, city police said.
The first shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Rappolla Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police responded to another shooting Sunday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., officers from the western district were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said.
Police believe the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Westwood Avenue.
Anyone with information should contact city police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.