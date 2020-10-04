CORONAVIRUS LATEST471 New Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Is Back Over 3%
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw 471 coronavirus cases and one new death from the virus in the past 24 hours, the state’s Department of Health reported Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, the state has recorded 127,290 cases of COVID-19 and 3,814 deaths.

Hospitalizations from the virus dropped by 3, with 320 people hospitalized in Maryland.

The positivity rate increased slightly, from 2.98% to 3.01%. Maryland has seen a total of 2,715,230 coronavirus tests conducted, of which 1,532,557 have come back negative.

Maryland officials are reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

A breakdown of cases:

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 127,290
Number of persons tested negative : 1,532,557
Total testing volume : 2,715,230
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,814
Number of probable deaths : 144
Currently hospitalized : 320
Acute care : 243
Intensive care : 77
Ever hospitalized : 15,705
Released from isolation : 7,653

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 492 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,376 (240) 12*
Baltimore City 15,954 (469) 17*
Baltimore County 18,354 (611) 23*
Calvert 1,005 (27) 1*
Caroline 662 (7)
Carroll 2,003 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,120 (34) 1*
Charles 2,851 (99) 2*
Dorchester 614 (10)
Frederick 4,191 (125) 8*
Garrett 76 (1)
Harford 3,141 (72) 4*
Howard 5,234 (117) 6*
Kent 309 (22) 2*
Montgomery 22,976 (809) 40*
Prince George’s 30,004 (807) 23*
Queen Anne’s 680 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,343 (58)
Somerset 299 (4)
Talbot 578 (6)
Washington 1,861 (39)
Wicomico 2,085 (49)
Worcester 1,082 (29) 1*
Data not available (8)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,777
10-19 10,918 (2)
20-29 24,113 (23) 1*
30-39 22,934 (48) 6*
40-49 20,267 (123) 3*
50-59 18,546 (312) 15*
60-69 12,419 (628) 13*
70-79 7,394 (947) 28*
80+ 5,922 (1,729) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 67,174 (1,864) 75*
Male 60,116 (1,950) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 40,123 (1,560) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,403 (145) 6*
White (NH) 32,303 (1,617) 72*
Hispanic 27,325 (442) 12*
Other (NH) 5,853 (41)
Data not available 19,283 (9)

 

