By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, NFL, Sports, Talkers

LANDOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Coach Harbaugh sported some retro Ravens gear Sunday.

The Ravens head coach was seen wearing a neck gaiter with an old version of the Ravens logo at the Ravens versus Washington Football Team game on Sunday.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with head coach John Harbaugh after rushing for a second quarter touchdown against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 04, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens team has had two logos since 1996. This one ran from 1996-1998. The current one still stands today.

The logo shows the mascot’s wings flared, with darker colors accenting the feathers.

The NFL Officials Union filed a complaint directed at Harbaugh after he pulled down his mask while arguing with an official in last week’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

