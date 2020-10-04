Comments
LANDOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Coach Harbaugh sported some retro Ravens gear Sunday.
The Ravens head coach was seen wearing a neck gaiter with an old version of the Ravens logo at the Ravens versus Washington Football Team game on Sunday.
The Baltimore Ravens team has had two logos since 1996. This one ran from 1996-1998. The current one still stands today.
The logo shows the mascot’s wings flared, with darker colors accenting the feathers.
The NFL Officials Union filed a complaint directed at Harbaugh after he pulled down his mask while arguing with an official in last week’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.