CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. (WJZ) — “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett was spotted in Maryland over the weekend.
According to Chesapeake Inn Restaurant and Marina in Cecil County posted photos of the American singer-songwriter getting off his teal boat for a bite at the popular bayside eatery and bar.
The Chesapeake City restaurant posted, “We had the extreme honor of hosting the legend Jimmy Buffett and awesome crew at our location this weekend.”
According to onlookers, Buffett and the Mango crew played for the crowd and enjoyed some seafood.
Some of the local residents said they could hear the band playing over the weekend, but didn’t realize it was Buffett.
What’s your favorite Buffett song?