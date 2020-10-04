Comments
LANDOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson made a career long 50-yard TD run in the second quarter of the Ravens’ matchup against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.
Jackson faked a handoff, avoided the tackle of strong safety Landon Collins #26 of the Washington Football Team and ran 50-yards through a basically open field all the way to a touchdown.
LAMARVELOUS
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/l63ZQs9Q2T
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2020
It is the longest run of Jackson’s career and it had the Ravens up 14-0 before halftime.
They are currently 21-7.