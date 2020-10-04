CORONAVIRUS LATEST471 New Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Is Back Over 3%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

LANDOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson made a career long 50-yard TD run in the second quarter of the Ravens’ matchup against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Jackson faked a handoff, avoided the tackle of strong safety Landon Collins #26 of the Washington Football Team and ran 50-yards through a basically open field all the way to a touchdown.

It is the longest run of Jackson’s career and it had the Ravens up 14-0 before halftime.

They are currently 21-7.

 

