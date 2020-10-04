CORONAVIRUS LATEST471 New Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Is Back Over 3%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PM60 Minutes Presents
    9:30 PMCBS Sunday Night Movies : Old School
    11:32 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:07 AMNCIS
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:COlumbia, Homicide, Howard County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday afternoon in Columbia.

Police were called to the 9600 block of Basket Ring Road at around 2:37 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot outside of a home.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there is no suspect information yet.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply