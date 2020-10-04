Comments
COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday afternoon in Columbia.
Police were called to the 9600 block of Basket Ring Road at around 2:37 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot outside of a home.
The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there is no suspect information yet.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.