PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Police have identified their suspect after a 5-year-old child was found dead in Pasadena early Saturday morning.
Police learned through evidence the victim’s 17-year-old half brother, Stephen Jarrod Davis is the suspect in the child’s death.
Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Davis as an adult with first-degree murder.
At around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, detectives, with the help of Ohio police agencies, were able to find Davis in the Springfield, Ohio area.
Davis was arrested by Ohio authorities and is awaiting extradition back to Maryland.
The autopsy determined the cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries and the manner of death was ruled homicide.
The five year old has been identified Anaya Jannah Abdul.
The Anne Arundel County Police Crisis Intervention Team is working with the responding officers and the victim’s family to provide resources.
Detectives are still looking into a motive in this case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lewis at 410-222-3460 and tips may be called into the tip line at 410-222-4700.