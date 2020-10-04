CORONAVIRUS LATEST471 New Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Is Back Over 3%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — President Donald Trump briefly left a Maryland hospital Sunday evening to wave to supporters from his car, despite the CDC’s guidelines to isolate when diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University and an attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center, tweeted that Mr. Trump’s brief departure from the hospital was “theater” and called it “insanity.”

President Trump revealed overnight Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center later that evening.

He also went through a “very concerning” period Friday and doctors said the next 48 hours would “be critical” in his care as he battled the coronavirus at a hospital, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Saturday.

TRUMP COVID COVERAGE:

The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media.

Dr. Phillips said in the tweets that every person in the car with the president has to be quarantined, and that their lives were put at risk for “political theater.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

  1. Jrfred Coker says:
    October 4, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Must suck to be full of so much hate….MAGA2020

  2. JTKirk says:
    October 4, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Yes, it is a real puzzle why Trump supporters hate the world so much, and especially doctors and scientists who repeatedly point out the folly and stupidity of President Trump and his actions. One would think Trump supporters would be grateful that they are getting real information from professionals actually qualified to provide such rather then a serial liar, but Nope!

  3. FredoLives says:
    October 4, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    Must suck to be full of so much stupidity….MASA(Make America Smart Again)2020

