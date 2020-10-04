CORONAVIRUS LATEST471 New Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Is Back Over 3%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BETHESDA, MD. (WJZ) — President Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday evening to wave to supporters from his car, despite the CDC’s guidelines to isolate when diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University and an attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center, tweeted that Mr. Trump’s brief departure from the hospital was “theater” and called it “insanity.”

President Trump revealed overnight Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center later Friday.

He also went through a “very concerning” period Friday and the next 48 hours “will be critical” in his care as he battles the coronavirus at a hospital, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Saturday.

The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media.

Dr. Phillips pointed out that every person in the car with the president has to be quarantined, and that their lives were put at risk for “political theater.”

The physician added his thoughts are with the Secret Service.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

