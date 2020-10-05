SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Two Anne Arundel County Public Library employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Monday evening.
One of the employees works at a branch in Severna Park. They were not showing symptoms while at work and were not in the building while they were likely infectious, the library system said in a news release.
The other employee who tested positive works at the system’s headquarters, which is not open to the public.
Both the branch and the headquarters will remain open; contact tracing efforts will not be conducted since the system has been taking health and safety protocols, the system said.
