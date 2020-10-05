CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Returns To White House After 3 Days At Walter Reed
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Public Library, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Two Anne Arundel County Public Library employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Monday evening.

One of the employees works at a branch in Severna Park. They were not showing symptoms while at work and were not in the building while they were likely infectious, the library system said in a news release.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The other employee who tested positive works at the system’s headquarters, which is not open to the public.

Both the branch and the headquarters will remain open; contact tracing efforts will not be conducted since the system has been taking health and safety protocols, the system said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply