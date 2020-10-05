Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 21-year-old man is dead after being shot in his south Baltimore home earlier Monday afternoon.
Officers got a call at around 1:08 p.m. for a shooting at a home in the 2400 block of Maisel Court.
When they arrived they found 21-year-old Tyrek Harvin, who lived there and had been shot in the head, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.