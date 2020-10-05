OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who has been missing since the end of August.
Minway McAllister went missing from Garth Road in Owings Mills.
Police said she had been living in the area over the summer from out-of-state, had intended to relocate, but left without her belongings. They said she has not returned.
Police are asking people to call Missing Persons with information at 410-307-2020 or 911 if anyone sees her.