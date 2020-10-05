CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Returns To White House After 3 Days At Walter Reed
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNFL Football
    10:00 PMBig Brother
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, Owings Mills, Talkers

OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who has been missing since the end of August.

Minway McAllister went missing from Garth Road in Owings Mills.

Police said she had been living in the area over the summer from out-of-state, had intended to relocate, but left without her belongings. They said she has not returned.

Police are asking people to call Missing Persons with information at 410-307-2020 or 911 if anyone sees her.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply